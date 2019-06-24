Wild West Camp - Deadwood
Jun 24, 2019 - Jun 28, 2019
Students entering grades 4-6 will experience how different people lived in South Dakota during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries through hands-on experiences and activities. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. Scholarships are available. Reservations required
Fee: $40 for members and $50 for non-members plus tax.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/
All Dates:
Jun 24, 2019 - Jun 28, 2019 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Explore what life was like as a cowboy, a pioneer, a miner, a Native American, and a Victorian in the Black Hills.
