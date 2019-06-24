Share |

Wild West Camp - Deadwood

Jun 24, 2019 - Jun 28, 2019

Students entering grades 4-6 will experience how different people lived in South Dakota during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries through hands-on experiences and activities. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. Scholarships are available. Reservations required

Fee: $40 for members and $50 for non-members plus tax. 


Location:   Days of '76 Museum
Map:   18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.deadwoodhistory.com/

All Dates:
Jun 24, 2019 - Jun 28, 2019 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Explore what life was like as a cowboy, a pioneer, a miner, a Native American, and a Victorian in the Black Hills.

18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732

