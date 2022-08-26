Wine, Brew & BBQ

Aug 26, 2022 - Aug 27, 2022

Visitors to the annual Wine, Brew & BBQ have the opportunity to mingle with some of the best competition BBQ teams in the region on Elm Street in downtown Hill City. The professional BBQ teams may be busy preparing their entries into the various divisions of the competition or serving their BBQ for the People’s Choice competition. Stop by the event booth to purchase your beer and wine glass and people’s choice tokens so that you can get in on the action.

Expect dozens of regional beers and wines available to wash down the BBQ. There will also be food vendors selling BBQ if you miss the People’s Choice competition.

See the current schedule, including live music, on our website.