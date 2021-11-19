Winter Wonderland

Nov 19, 2021 - Jan 9, 2022

Bring your friends and family to see the dazzling lights and hear holiday music in Winter Wonderland at Falls Park in Sioux Falls.

Featured are more than 40 wreaths, 270 decorated trees, 275 decorated light poles, more than 25 miles of strings of lights, a half mile of rope lights, and multiple animated lighted features. Falls Park lights up nightly, at 5 p.m. until 12 midnight, from November 19, 2021, through January 9, 2022.

Admission is free.