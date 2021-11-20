Share |

Winterfest

Nov 20, 2021 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Winterfest has been held on the weekend before Thanksgiving since 1978.  The Winterfest Committee is committed to presenting a high-quality juried show with balance and variety between the various art forms as well as between fine and folk arts. It is the perfect opportunity to find unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Winterfest is held in the Civic Arena in Historic Downtown Aberdeen and is co-sponsored by the Aberdeen Area Arts Council and the Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.


Location:   Civic Arena
Map:   203 S Washington St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-226-1557
Email:   artscouncil@nvc.net
Website:   https://aberdeenareaartscouncil.com/events/winterfest/

All Dates:
Nov 20, 2021 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 21, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

