Winterfest

Nov 20, 2021 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Winterfest has been held on the weekend before Thanksgiving since 1978. The Winterfest Committee is committed to presenting a high-quality juried show with balance and variety between the various art forms as well as between fine and folk arts. It is the perfect opportunity to find unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

Winterfest is held in the Civic Arena in Historic Downtown Aberdeen and is co-sponsored by the Aberdeen Area Arts Council and the Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.