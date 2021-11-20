Winterfest
Nov 20, 2021 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Winterfest has been held on the weekend before Thanksgiving since 1978. The Winterfest Committee is committed to presenting a high-quality juried show with balance and variety between the various art forms as well as between fine and folk arts. It is the perfect opportunity to find unique, one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list.
Winterfest is held in the Civic Arena in Historic Downtown Aberdeen and is co-sponsored by the Aberdeen Area Arts Council and the Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
|Location:
|Civic Arena
|Map:
|203 S Washington St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-226-1557
|Email:
|artscouncil@nvc.net
|Website:
|https://aberdeenareaartscouncil.com/events/winterfest/
All Dates:
Nov 21, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
