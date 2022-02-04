Winterfest of Wheels

Feb 4, 2022 - Feb 6, 2022

Check out the Unique & Premier Cars, Trucks, & Motorcycles that will be on display as well as great vendors from neon signs, garage art, vehicle parts and don't forget our 'Ditch Your Man' room where there are treats and deals for everyone in the family!!

Winterfest of Wheels (WOW Productions) is a group of car, motorcycle and truck enthusiasts in the Sioux Falls area with a mission to bring unique, premier vehicles to one location for everyone in the area to come and see, and to help a great cause, Cure Kids Cancer. We'll see you at the show!

All profits from Winterfest of Wheels goes to the local Sanford Cure kids cancer. We thank everyone who participates in the event to make this possible. Visit the Sanford site

Friday 5pm-9pm, Saturday 10am- 9pm and Sunday 10am- 2pm

Raffle tickets will be sold for several donated items!! There will be T-shirts and hats for sale and 50/50 tickets being sold for a chance to win CASH!