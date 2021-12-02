Share |

Zonta Festival of Trees

Dec 2, 2021 - Dec 4, 2021

The Spearfish Zonta Club will be hosting the Annual Festival of Trees at the Spearfish City Park.  See the beauty of the decorated trees, participate in the auction and enjoy visiting with Santa.

Open to the public Thursday & Friday.  Saturday morning Santa will arrive!


Location:   Tretheway Pavilion City Park
Map:   Spearfish SD 57783
Email:   cher@cherrhoades.com
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/ZontaSpearfish/

All Dates:
