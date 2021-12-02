Zonta Festival of Trees
Dec 2, 2021 - Dec 4, 2021
The Spearfish Zonta Club will be hosting the Annual Festival of Trees at the Spearfish City Park. See the beauty of the decorated trees, participate in the auction and enjoy visiting with Santa.
Open to the public Thursday & Friday. Saturday morning Santa will arrive!
|Location:
|Tretheway Pavilion City Park
|Map:
|Spearfish SD 57783
|Email:
|cher@cherrhoades.com
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/ZontaSpearfish/
All Dates:
