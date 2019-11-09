Zonta Holiday Vendor & Craft Show - Pierre

Nov 9, 2019 - Nov 10, 2019

If you are looking for the perfect holiday gift or something unique for your home's holiday décor, you'll be sure to find it among the craft and vendor booths at the Zonta Holiday Vendor & Craft Show. This year’s show features handmade soaps, knitted and crocheted items, wood furniture and signs, games and children’s tents. There will be hand-crafted cakes, cookies, dried food mixes and roasted coffees. You can also find home décor, jewelry, paintings, photography and health products.

The Zonta Club, an international organization, is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. Zonta International works on projects around the world to help improve the health, education and economic condition of women. This year's show continues thePierre-Fort Pierre Zonta Club's long-standing tradition of holding craft shows to raise money to fund local organizations and educational scholarships.