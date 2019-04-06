Zonta Spring Vendor & Craft Show - Pierre
Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019
The Zonta Club of Pierre-Fort Pierre is holding its annual Spring Vendor & Craft Show at the Northridge Plaza Mall. The event offers over 50 booths with delicious hand-made foods, artisanal hand-made items and unique products.
|Location:
|Northridge Plaza Mall
|Map:
|1615 N Harrison Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-222-1403
|Email:
|bkstand@pie.midco.net
|Website:
|http://zontadistrict12.org/pierre-fort-pierre
All Dates:
Apr 6, 2019 - Apr 7, 2019 Saturday: 10 am-6 pm; Sunday: Noon-4 pm
Over 50 booths with delicious foods, artisanal hand-made items and unique products.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.