



Our Favorite Eats

Dec 21, 2020







We discover many family restaurants, bars and bistros in our travels across South Dakota. Sadly, many are struggling due to the 2020 pandemic. Some have closed forever, some temporarily. Stu and DeeAnn Surma (pictured) of Java closed their D&D Delights Cafe when several COVID cases arose in their little town of 100, but they hope to reopen soon.

Before the pandemic, we compiled a list of staff favorites. Fortunately most of the establishments are still open. We share it now as a timely reminder of how lucky we are to have such folks. They always appreciate your support, but these days it is a godsend. Most serve to-go orders, and all are concerned about keeping you safe and healthy so patronize them as you can.

Use this as a starter list. Part of the fun is discovering your own favorites … just be sure to share them with us!