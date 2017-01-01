



South Dakota Magazine Fundraising Program

Are you part of a school or nonprofit group trying to raise cash for a special project? South Dakota Magazine's fundraising program is a fun and easy way to promote your cause.

We have two options:

1. Fundraising by Flyer. Tell us about your group's project, and we will provide you with a promotional flyer that explains your goal. Distribute that flyer any way you please. Your group will receive a portion of the proceeds from any magazine subscriptions sold. A promo code will be included for people who prefer to subscribe via phone or website.

2. Door to Door Sales. We will provide your organization with sales packets containing sample magazines, order forms and selling tips. Your group will receive a portion of the proceeds from any magazine subscription or book sales. Great for school projects or any group that wants to give young people sales experience.

If you have questions about our fundraising program or would like to sign up, please call 1-800-456-5117 or send an email to hello@southdakotamagazine.com.