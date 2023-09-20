Getting Lost in the Woods

Share |
Snow trillium at Newton Hills State Park.
Snow trillium at Newton Hills State Park.
Close-up of a snow trillium bloom.
Close-up of a snow trillium bloom.
Dutchman’s breeches at Union Grove State Park.
Dutchman’s breeches at Union Grove State Park.
White trout lily at Union Grove State Park, the only place in South Dakota where this beauty grows.
White trout lily at Union Grove State Park, the only place in South Dakota where this beauty grows.
Canadian wild ginger bloom at Sica Hollow State Park.
Canadian wild ginger bloom at Sica Hollow State Park.
Nodding trillium at Sica Hollow State Park.
Nodding trillium at Sica Hollow State Park.
Large-flowered bellwort at Sica Hollow State Park.
Large-flowered bellwort at Sica Hollow State Park.
Wood anemone at Sica Hollow State Park.
Wood anemone at Sica Hollow State Park.
Cottonwood canopy in southeastern South Dakota.
Cottonwood canopy in southeastern South Dakota.
Rock clematis at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Rock clematis at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Bearberry blooms at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Bearberry blooms at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Long-bract frog orchid at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Long-bract frog orchid at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Spotted coralroot at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Spotted coralroot at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Tall northern bog orchid at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Tall northern bog orchid at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Yellow lady’s slippers at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Yellow lady’s slippers at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Wister’s coralroot at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Wister’s coralroot at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Water avens at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Water avens at Englewood Springs Botanical Area.
Eastern-tailed blue butterfly at Newton Hills State Park.
Eastern-tailed blue butterfly at Newton Hills State Park.
Ghost pipe at Newton Hills State Park.
Ghost pipe at Newton Hills State Park.
Tiny pinwheel mushroom in the leaf litter at Newton Hills State Park.
Tiny pinwheel mushroom in the leaf litter at Newton Hills State Park.
Ghost pipe at Newton Hills State Park.
Ghost pipe at Newton Hills State Park.
Ruby-throated hummingbird seeking nectar amongst a wild jewelweed patch at Sica Hollow State Park.
Ruby-throated hummingbird seeking nectar amongst a wild jewelweed patch at Sica Hollow State Park.
Ruby-throated hummingbird at Sica Hollow State Park.
Ruby-throated hummingbird at Sica Hollow State Park.
My favorite hummingbird photo after more than an hour and a half of waiting and watching at Sica Hollow State Park.
My favorite hummingbird photo after more than an hour and a half of waiting and watching at Sica Hollow State Park.

Getting Lost in the Woods

Sep 20, 2023

By Christian Begeman

There weren’t many trees in the landscapes of my youth. Looking out our living room window, a thin line of cottonwoods and other smaller trees lined the banks of a western arm of Corn Crick. After our family purchased a wood stove when I was quite young, chopping wood became one of those hard, but mostly enjoyable chores. The hard part was stacking wood and not annoying my older brothers while doing so. The fun part was exploring the creek and being under the branches and leaves as opposed to out in the open prairie breeze.

As a youngster, I was fascinated by nature programs and stories of forests and jungles. Being in a place dominated by trees was not normal. Not being able to see a mile away was a bit disconcerting, but also a cause for curiosity and wonder. I remember some of my first trips to see relatives in Sturgis and being in awe of the Black Hills forests. It felt different, it smelled different. It just was different. But in a good way.

As I grew older, I started paying more attention to local geography. The draws of the Moreau River just south of our farm offered a variety of small, wooded coulees and canyons. Some of these our family named, like “Cedar Canyon” where we would hunt for Christmas trees in early December. Sometimes these draws would turn into (relatively) heavily wooded valleys, like the one that you can see from the hilltops of the Little Moreau River State Recreation Area. Church picnics including softball games and hikes through the trees to one of the three dams are all memories of that park.

It wasn’t until a few years ago that I started looking at the wooded areas of the Northern Plains with different intent. Photography has a way of doing that. Newton Hills State Park has an early blooming wildflower called snow trillium that blooms at roughly the same time as our beloved prairie pasqueflower. It is one of only two places I’ve seen them in our state. They are the farthest west population of this otherwise fairly common eastern woodland wildflower. On the other side of the state, places like Botany Canyon and Englewood Springs Botanical Area in the northern Black Hills showcase wild orchids and alpine wildflowers that are rare in South Dakota.

This spring and late summer, I took two trips to Sica Hollow near Sisseton to find other interesting wildflowers along the heavily wooded Trail of the Spirits. I was not disappointed. From unique wild ginger blooms to pale orange jewelweed being visited by migrating hummingbirds, the woodland gems on display were a joy to discover and photograph, especially for a plainsman like me. I now very much look forward to getting lost in the woods.

Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midco he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.

Comments

Share your thoughts, post a comment to this story:

Your Name:
Your Email Address:  
Your Website:
Comment:  
2000 characters remaining
Captcha

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable