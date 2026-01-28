



Grassland Delight

Jan 28, 2026

“Here was the endless prairie, so rich in its blessings of fertility, but also full of great loneliness--a form of freedom which curiously affected the minds of strangers, especially those to whom the Lord had given a sad heart.”

― O.E. Rølvaag, Giants in the Earth

There aren’t nearly as many places to look out over endless prairies as there were before immigrants arrived. Yet there are still a few places where it can be accomplished right here in South Dakota. From the farmhouse I grew up in, you could drive about 2 miles west over prairie dirt tracks to the rim of the Moreau River breaks and look out over what seemed like a vast wild land of hills, draws, cactus and grass. Thunder Butte hovered in the distance with an unknown number of prairie dogs, rattlesnakes and deer making their living in vastness between. Some years it was green for most of the summer, other years only saw it green for a few weeks in May. Even so, the views affected any and all who laid eyes on it, and especially me.

I saw my first Golden Eagle “out west” as we called it. It made a large wooden fencepost seem tiny as it slowly lifted off to catch the swirling wind. When night rolled in from the east, I heard my first coyotes sing to the evening out west. It wouldn’t be the last I’d hear that lonely song drift in. Rainstorms and thunderclouds seemed to always originate from out west. It wasn’t hard for me to understand why Thunder Butte was so named. This landscape of the open, mixed grass prairie got a hold of me then and I haven’t shaken it since.

From spring to late summer, the magic of the grasslands can often go unseen. The shy wildflowers don’t grow in vast numbers but instead sprinkle the grasslands with decorative color. Butterflies and songbirds are easier to spot in season, but still, you have to be intentional when seeking them.



I have now lived the majority of my life east of the Missouri, and I have come to appreciate the tall grass patches on that side of the state. There is not as much of it to be found since the soil is so conducive to growing corn and other small grains. Even so, when you can find a good patch of tall grass it is worth taking a close look. The hiking is a little harder as the grass is thicker. It took me many years to be comfortable putting my foot down where I could not see the ground. Thankfully prairie rattlers do not abide in tall grass country.

This column is a long look back at the few times I was able to get out and explore our state’s grasslands this past growing season. From Harding to Moody counties and points in between, please enjoy a few postcards from the prairie.

Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midco he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.