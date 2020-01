More Winter by the River

Jan 6, 2020

Almost every morning, you'll find retired Yankton High School teacher and debate coach Paul Harens along the Missouri, scouting for fresh views of our old river town. We shared a few of his cold-weather shots in "Winter by the River," a story in our January/February 2020 issue, but here are a few more for your enjoyment. Look for more of Harens' work on Instagram.