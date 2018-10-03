Seasons Collide

According to Jerry Boyer’s calculations, Spearfish Canyon was set to explode with fall color during the final weekend of September. Boyer is a writer who has tracked the progression of canyon’s autumn foliage for several years and publishes twice-weekly updates beginning in early September. But Mother Nature intervened, as she is wont to do. Cold and snow descended upon the canyon just as Boyer estimated its color saturation at 90 percent. Christian Begeman was in the Black Hills and photographed the area along Roughlock Falls Road and Wagon Canyon Road southwest of Savoy as fall and winter collided.