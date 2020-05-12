Something Good to Eat

May 12, 2020

My blog tagline has always been “my menu with a little life thrown in.” It has been relatively easy to share a simple personal anecdote and a recipe. However, I have started and discarded the draft of this post more than a dozen times. Covid-19 has turned our lives upside down, and every way that I have attempted to describe it seems so tired and cliched. Nobody wants or needs me to use those phrases that are making us all roll our eyes every time a commercial airs on television or a marketing email hits our inbox. A food columnist does not need to repeat the CDC guidelines nor cite statistics. Assurances that we are all in this together are, honestly, trite.

So with limited commentary on the status of my life, I am going to share a recipe. I can do that. I can easily do that. In a world where there is no longer a normal and everything seems uncomfortable, I am going to help you find something to eat.

Even before this chaos, Sunday brunch was a constant for my husband and me. The workload of the farm doesn’t really allow for many breakfast-y meals together, but Sundays after chores have become our time to slow down for a moment. I regularly share quick snapshots on social media and often receive interested feedback. Recently, Cheesy Hash Brown Waffles garnered a lot of justified attention.

Admittedly, I am not a hash brown fan. I tolerate this preparation of my spuds, but never request or crave them. Hubs, on the other hand, loves, loves, loves hash browns. The local watering hole knows his takeout order simply by his request of hash browns as a side with his steak or chislic. He could eat hash browns any time, anywhere. Crisping them up in the waffle maker was a no brainer for an easy Sunday brunch, and topping them with his favorite Spicy Sausage Gravy created a complete, hearty meal that could fuel whatever the rest of the day threw at us.

Cheesy Hash Brown Waffles

1 (20-ounce) package refrigerated hash browns (or roughly 1 pound of pre-baked potatoes, shredded)

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

salt and pepper, to taste

melted butter, olive oil or cooking spray (for greasing waffle maker)

Preheat waffle maker. In a large bowl, combine the hash browns, eggs, cheese and seasonings. Generously grease the waffle maker and add 3/4 cup of the mixture, being sure to spread near the edges of the waffle iron plates. Press the waffle maker closed and cook until golden brown and crispy. (I have found that for the crispiest hash browns, it helps to place a heavy item {cast iron skillet, large canned good, etc} on top of the waffle maker to press it down further.)

Can keep waffles warm on a rack over a sheet pan in a low oven while cooking the remainder of the batch.

Spicy Sausage Gravy

1/2 to 1 pound bulk spicy sausage (I usually use just 1/2 pound and save the remainder for a pizza topping)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/3 cup flour

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons, or more, freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat a large, heavy skillet over medium heat. Add the sausage to the pan. Using a spatula or wooden spoon break the sausage up into small chunks. Brown, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink and cooked through. Add the butter to the skillet and reduce heat. When the butter is melted, sprinkle the flour over the sausage. Stir to coat the sausage and allow the flour to absorb. Allow to cook for a for a minute or so, then slowly pour in the milk and cream, stirring constantly. Season with salt and peppers.

Cook the gravy, stirring frequently, until thickened. This may take a few minutes depending on heat level. If gravy is too thick, whisk in additional milk. If too thin, cook a bit longer. (Serves 4-6)

