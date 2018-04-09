Dakota Duets

During the summer of 2018, Spearfish folk singer Jami Lynn is traveling the state, pairing with singers and songwriters from every corner of South Dakota in a web series called Dakota Duets.

Jami began to perform at age 13, debuting at community gatherings in the little town of Peever in the Glacial Lakes country of northern South Dakota. She majored in music at the University of South Dakota. She also studied and performed in Nashville, but her deep connection to our rural landscapes, people and culture of the Northern Plains called her home. That's good news for music fans who love her range of country, folk and jazz. She has quickly become one of South Dakota's most popular performers.

Thanks to a South Dakota Arts Council fellowship grant, Jami has embarked on the Dakota Duets road trip. Six videos, one per month from April through September, will be posted on the South Dakota Magazine website. You'll find the videos here, along with links to stories for each, as they become available.

April 9, 2018 - Paul Larson

See the original story here.

May 16, 2018 - Thomas Hentges aka The Burlap Wolf King

See the original story here.

June 13, 2018 - Mike Linderman

See the original story here.