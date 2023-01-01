



2023 South Dakota Arts Journal

Our inaugural South Dakota Arts Journal is a celebration of South Dakota’s creative culture. It includes features on sculptor Dale Lamphere, the legacy of Yanktonai painter Oscar Howe and a renewed interest in our first poet laureate Badger Clark. Plus, you’ll find poetry and other stories that demonstrate why our arts are unique and important to South Dakota and the wider world. The South Dakota Arts Journal is a collaboration between South Dakota Magazine, the South Dakota Arts Council and Arts South Dakota.