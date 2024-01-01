



2025 South Dakota Arts Journal

Price: $9.95

The 2025 South Dakota Arts Journal is a celebration of South Dakota’s creative culture. It includes features on the recently renovated National Music Museum in Vermillion, a new Termesphere for the South Dakota State Capitol and a sculpture park in Rapid City that honors Native youth lost to boarding schools. Plus, you’ll find poetry and other stories that demonstrate why our arts are unique and important to South Dakota and the wider world. The South Dakota Arts Journal is a collaboration between South Dakota Magazine, the South Dakota Arts Council and Arts South Dakota.