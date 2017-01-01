Share |

South Dakota Magazine 20 oz Mug (pick your color)

Price: $20.00

Bring your favorite beverage as you travel along with South Dakota Magazine.

$20.00In Stock
Bring your favorite beverage as you travel along with South Dakota Magazine.

Shopping Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Questions?

Call 800-456-5117 to order by phone.

Shipping and Handling

$25 and under = $5
$25 - $50 = $8
$50 - $75 = $11

$75 or more is free shipping!

Does not apply to subscriptions. Shipping and tax included in subscription rate.

International Shipping Policy: $50 per year for foreign subscriptions. Please note we DO NOT ship books, art prints or binders out of the USA.

Cancellation Policy

We hope you enjoy South Dakota Magazine, but we also understand that sometimes things happen. You may cancel your magazine subscription at any time and receive a full refund on all unmailed issues. Email us or call 800-456-5117.

Keep In Touch

JOIN US ON
FACEBOOK
FOLLOW US
ON TWITTER
SUBSCRIBE TO
OUR FEED
SEND US
AN EMAIL
Web Design by Buildable