



A Decade of Photos

Aug 18, 2021

On Aug. 19, 2011, South Dakota Magazine published my first photography web column. The magazine had just redesigned its website and the editors were looking for new contributors to help the cause. I took on the opportunity with some trepidation as well as excitement. At the time, photography was a growing passion, but I knew that contributing to the magazine just raised the bar. The last thing I wanted to do was contribute mediocre material. I was just given the focus I needed to not only get better but learn a lot more about life in South Dakota.

Sometimes I’m asked if I have a favorite photograph that I’ve taken over the years. I truly don’t know the answer. As I look back over that last decade’s worth of columns, there are standouts. Learning about and photographing the northern lights ultimately got one of my photos shown on the CBS Evening News on St. Patrick’s Day of 2015. Shimmering green-tinged aurora in the early morning hours of that particular holiday is newsworthy, I guess. Speaking of amazing sky scenery, I’ve witnessed wondrous skyscapes over the last 10 years. The most striking vistas come in the aftermath of storms, when the first rays of sunlight appear. The resulting rainbows and/or colored clouds have been more beautiful than any master painter could conjure.

My side project of finding and photographing the region’s country churches was born from this column. The “Prairie Sanctuaries” project opened another door to a new passion project that I’m very honored to be a part of. I first saw and photographed tiny Rabbit Butte church in early July of 2014. Singer, songwriter and author Eliza Blue had recently been married there and she reached out to me by commenting on my photos. We met a few years later to do the first of a short video series for the Prairie Sanctuaries Facebook page and have collaborated on various projects ever since. The most recent is a half hour television show called “Wish You Were Here with Eliza Blue.” After four experimental shows and a holiday special last year, we decided to go ahead with new episodes starting in September to air on South Dakota Public Television’s social media channels as well as their traditional broadcasting channels. The irony is that I typically don’t feel comfortable putting people in front of my lens. Even so, the folks I’ve met and worked with along the way have all been worth overcoming that hang-up. Plus, the travel and planning for the shows have given me more excuses to travel the region, camera at the ready.

As I look back over a decade’s worth of columns, I can’t help but notice when other photography interests were born. The first photo of a migrating Magnolia warbler at the Dells of the Big Sioux in May of 2016 is one example. That little guy has caused me to go out chasing warblers every May since. Most recently, botany photography has been the driving force to my wanderings. With wildflowers comes other wonders, as well: butterflies, hummingbirds and, of course, the signature South Dakota sunsets on the drive home. The last 10 years have been an amazing journey. Thanks South Dakota Magazine for the opportunity. It’s been a privilege.

Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midco he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.