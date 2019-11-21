A New Thanksgiving Dessert

Nov 21, 2019

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and in case you don’t have your menu finalized, I am here to offer yet another dessert option for your meal of gratitude.

Many years ago, my husband introduced me to the concept of a little something salty with the sweet. We can’t enjoy an evening bowl of ice cream without pulling a bag of chips, or at least a sleeve of saltines from the pantry. There is science behind the fact that salt enhances other flavors, but I am not going to attempt to explain that. I am just going to tell you that it tastes good.

Enter Salted Nut Pie. This rich and gooey pecan pie-ish filling is flavored with warm spices and the addition of salted mixed nuts. It is rich and decadent, but there is also just a hint of a salty finish to cut the sweetness. Served with cinnamon ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream, Salted Nut Pie is a delicious ending for the Thanksgiving meal.

Salted Nut Pie

(adapted from Real Simple)

1 1/4 cups flour

10 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cubed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup ice water

3 eggs

3/4 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 cup light corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ginger

1/8 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups salted roasted mixed nuts

flaked salt (optional)

Pulse the flour, butter and salt in a food processor until the mixture resembles coarse meal.

Add 1/3 cup ice water. Pulse until the dough is still crumbly but holds together when squeezed.

Press evenly into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate.

Decoratively crimp the edge with a fork or your thumb.

Freeze the piecrust until firm, 30 to 40 minutes.

Heat oven to 375 degrees F.

Beat the eggs with the brown sugar, corn syrup, spices, and vanilla.

Stir in the nuts.

Scrape the filling into the piecrust and place on a rimmed baking sheet.

Bake until the pie is mostly set but still slightly wobbly in the center, 50 to 55 minutes.

Let cool completely.

If desired, sprinkle with a little flaked salt just before serving. (Serves 8)

Fran Hill has been blogging about food at On My Plate since October of 2006. She, her husband and their three dogs ranch near Colome.