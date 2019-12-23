A Song for the Season

Dec 23, 2019

Eliza Blue is a singer/songwriter who left the hustle and bustle of some of America's largest cities for a ranch in Perkins County, where she now lives with her husband, two children and an assortment of chickens, cows and farm cats. She teamed up with Sioux Falls photographer/videographer Christian Begeman to produce a music video for Blue's rendition of "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel." The sights from the snowy prairies of West River, Spearfish Canyon, Good Earth State Park and Palisades State Park blend beautifully with Blue's voice and guitar. We hope it helps to put you in the holiday spirit.