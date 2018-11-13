Bookin' It Through the Badlands
Nov 13, 2018
Photographer Scott Korsten and his wife Marilyn recently discovered that it pays to take it easy when traveling across South Dakota. "My wife and I were on a quick business-related trip to the Black Hills area," Korsten says. "Although we were driving with purpose, trying to make good time, we decided to take the quick detour through the Badlands...a place we hadn't actually driven through for several years. We were reminded of just how vast and beautiful this area of the state's interior really is — well worth the extra time it took for our trip."
