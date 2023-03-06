The Badlands in Winter
Mar 6, 2023
Thousands of visitors pass through Badlands National Park during the summer months, but swing through during winter and you see a different side. Sioux Falls photographer Scott Korsten drove the Badlands Loop Road in early February, a day of constantly changing weather and scenery. “It was a quiet day, and I was nearly alone in the park,” he says. “With its colored layers slightly frosted in snow, every turn in the road provided a new perspective to appreciate. These were just the type of scenes I'd hoped to see and as usual, the park did not disappoint.” Here are a few photos from that day.
