



Crossing Over

Nov 18, 2020

I’m not much with paint. I struggle to draw a stick figure. I don’t consider myself an artist. I realize some may make the argument that photography is an art form, but I’m not easily persuaded. My uncle Jack was an artist. He was born without the use of his arms and learned to draw and paint holding a pencil or brush in his mouth. I once watched him draw to near perfection a vase holding a bouquet of flowers in the matter of 10 to 15 minutes. Shading, shadows, perspective … it was all there. He also had the gift of seeing things in nature and combining them on the canvas of his oil paintings. When I got into photography, he used to take me on drives around the countryside. We’d stop and shoot photos of any scene that inspired him. Sometimes it was evening light on a far butte or a lone tree on a hill. Because of his influence, I am certain I see the world differently now.

Earlier this spring I discovered a filter in Photoshop that added an “oil paint” look to an image. I was immediately drawn into trying it on various photos to see if I could imitate the style I’d seen on my uncle’s canvases. I immediately fell in love with what the filter does with grass and trees. I applied it to an image of ponderosa pine adorned with a white winter blanket taken on a winter solstice day in Spearfish Canyon a few years ago. The result totally changed the image. I saw faces and shapes in the trees. I looked at it for a long time. Maybe I’d crossed over into the realm of art?

Over the years, there has been a lot of argument, discussion and outright disagreement with digitally enhanced photos. I strongly believe there is a time and place for it. Journalism must be ultra-judicious with touching up photos and must always err on the side of letting the viewer see what the camera saw. On the other side of the spectrum, I’m perfectly OK with fine art photographers using digital tools to their utmost, with one caveat: Be honest and upfront about it. If you changed out the sky, made the moon bigger or combined two or more images, simply be honest about it. Tell your viewers what you did. Not doing so is dishonest. This is why I had to explain to a certain loved one that no, the full blue moon we had in October was not actually blue in color, even though shared photos online tried to show a different story.

All of that is to say I wanted to share some of my digital art creations this month, partially in honor of my uncle’s memory and also to encourage anyone reading this to explore the arts during this weird and uncertain time. I got lost in the creation of the last image in the set for nearly three hours on a recent, blustery Saturday afternoon, and it was a heavenly experience. The image pays homage to Van Gogh so I can’t take credit for the original idea, but that’s OK. I still learned and I still enjoyed the process. And I still wanted to share it with friends and family as soon as it was done. There is joy in the doing, as I like to say, and if occasionally the final piece brings a smile or a spark of inspiration, then all the better.

Christian Begeman grew up in Isabel and now lives in Sioux Falls. When he's not working at Midco he is often on the road photographing South Dakota’s prettiest spots. Follow Begeman on his blog.