Oh Deer
Nov 28, 2018
Photographer Christian Begeman avoided the big deals Thanksgiving weekend and went for big game instead. His travels took him to Walworth County, Custer State Park and the Badlands, where he found deer and other wildlife engaged in romantic pursuits. “I came across a mule buck that had added a crown of thistle to his rack. It must've worked, as I watched him court a doe and take care of business,” Begeman says. “The bighorn sheep were active and I heard the crack of horns echo through the valleys more than once. I did not witness any of those hostilities, but the big rams were on the move.”
