11 Degrees of Tatanka (art) - Sioux Falls

Mar 1, 2019 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Artist reception for multi-media artist Jerry Fogg, in celebration of his Center for Western Studies exhibit, "11 Degrees of Tatanka," on display at the Madsen/Nelson/Elmen Galleries of the Center for Western Studies, located on the campus of Augustana University.

In "11 Degrees of Tatanka," Ihanktonwan-Oglala artist Jerry Fogg (also known as Wanagi Tatanka, or Bull Ghost) honors the sacrifice of the sacred buffalo and its role in preserving Lakota oral histories. A mixed media artist, Fogg uses contemporary and traditional materials like buffalo skulls in his work, blending the stories of those who came before him with his own through his explorations of Native traditions such as the sacred pipe ceremony, white buffalo calf woman and star knowledge.

"11 Degrees of Tatanka" runs February 25-May 24, 2019.