11th Annual Sharpshooter Bird & Clay Classic

Dec 10, 2021 - Dec 11, 2021

Compete in the Pheasant Hunt, TrapShoot and Banquets!

Pheasant Hunt: 6 person team, 25 shells, 4 hour hunt, hunting land provided

TrapShoot: Team, 1 box, TrapShoot

Banquets, Raffles & Awards: Friday might banquet, Saturday night awards banquet, gun raffles Friday & Saturday, prizes for top 3 teams & a gun for each member of the team

For more information: Contact the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce. For rules and applications visit https://winnersd.org/hunting/sharpshooter-classic-competition/