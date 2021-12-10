Share |

11th Annual Sharpshooter Bird & Clay Classic

Dec 10, 2021 - Dec 11, 2021

Compete in the Pheasant Hunt, TrapShoot and Banquets!

Pheasant Hunt: 6 person team, 25 shells, 4 hour hunt, hunting land provided

TrapShoot: Team, 1 box, TrapShoot

Banquets, Raffles & Awards: Friday might banquet, Saturday night awards banquet, gun raffles Friday & Saturday, prizes for top 3 teams & a gun for each member of the team

For more information: Contact the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce. For rules and applications visit https://winnersd.org/hunting/sharpshooter-classic-competition/ 


Map:   Winner SD 57580
Phone:   605-842-1533
Email:   thechamber@gwtc.net
Website:   https://winnersd.org

All Dates:
Dec 10, 2021 - Dec 11, 2021

Compete in the Pheasant Hunt, TrapShoot and Banquets! Pheasant Hunt: 6 person team, 25 shells, 4 hour hunt, hunting land provided TrapShoot: Team, 1 box, TrapShoot Banquets, Raffles & Awards: Friday might banquet, Saturday night awards banquet, gun raffles Friday & Saturday, prizes for top 3 teams & a gun for each member of the team For more information: Contact the Winner Area Chamber ...
57580 Winner SD 57580

Search All Events By Day

December (2021)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable