11th Annual Sharpshooter Bird & Clay Classic
Dec 10, 2021 - Dec 11, 2021
Compete in the Pheasant Hunt, TrapShoot and Banquets!
Pheasant Hunt: 6 person team, 25 shells, 4 hour hunt, hunting land provided
TrapShoot: Team, 1 box, TrapShoot
Banquets, Raffles & Awards: Friday might banquet, Saturday night awards banquet, gun raffles Friday & Saturday, prizes for top 3 teams & a gun for each member of the team
For more information: Contact the Winner Area Chamber of Commerce. For rules and applications visit https://winnersd.org/hunting/sharpshooter-classic-competition/
|Map:
|Winner SD 57580
|Phone:
|605-842-1533
|Email:
|thechamber@gwtc.net
|Website:
|https://winnersd.org
All Dates:
