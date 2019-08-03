1860s Baseball Tournament and Fort Sisseton 60th Anniversary Celebration- Lake City

Aug 3, 2019

The Colorado Vintage Baseball Association is driving to Fort Sisseton to answer a challenge put out there by the Fort Sisseton Soldier Baseball team.... who will win the trophy in this 1864 baseball tournament? Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and cheer on the soldiers. But there is more! Fort Sisseton is celebrating 60 years as a State Park. All day long there will be events to celebrate this special occasion including the grand opening of TWO new exhibits, living history demonstrations, cake and ice cream social and much more! Concessions will be on site with all funds going towards the playground being built at the Fort.