18th Annual On The Road for Wishes Poker Run- Aberdeen

Jul 24, 2021 11:00 am

Save the date for the 18th Annual On the Road for Wishes Poker Run and Charity Ride in Aberdeen on Saturday, July 24! Registration is from 11:00am-1:00pm at C&S Motorsports. The ride will leave C&S Motorsports at 1:00pm and end at Hub City Harley-Davidson.

Free food, beer, DJ, raffle prizes, games and fun under a tent.  Fun for all ages and everyone is welcome! 

The event will benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

For more information about the event call (605) 225-7262.


Location:   C&S Motorsports
Map:   1502 6th Ave SW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-225-7262

All Dates:
