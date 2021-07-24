18th Annual On The Road for Wishes Poker Run- Aberdeen
Jul 24, 2021 11:00 am
Save the date for the 18th Annual On the Road for Wishes Poker Run and Charity Ride in Aberdeen on Saturday, July 24! Registration is from 11:00am-1:00pm at C&S Motorsports. The ride will leave C&S Motorsports at 1:00pm and end at Hub City Harley-Davidson.
Free food, beer, DJ, raffle prizes, games and fun under a tent. Fun for all ages and everyone is welcome!
The event will benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota.
For more information about the event call (605) 225-7262.
|Location:
|C&S Motorsports
|Map:
|1502 6th Ave SW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-225-7262
All Dates:
