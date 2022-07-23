19th Annual Make-a-Wish (on the Road to Wishes) Poker Run

Jul 23, 2022 12:00 pm

Come out for the annual Make-A-Wish Poker Ride. This is a great event supporting Make-A-Wish raising money to make wishes come true across South Dakota. We will serve lunch for everyone before the ride. Fun for all ages and everyone is welcome! We look forward to seeing everyone and look forward to this event every year!!

July 23rd, 2022

Ride starts at C&S Motorsports 1502 6th Ave SW, Aberdeen, SD Pizza & water served before the run.

Ride ends at the Moose Lodge, 410 9th Ave SW, Aberdeen, SD Lunch will be served at the end of the run.

Registration time 10:30 am – 12:00 noon – Run starts at 12:00 noon - $20.00 per rider,

Contacts: C&S Motorsports 225-4533

Jan Weber @ 225-7262 – 228-0604

This poker run is one of our events to raise money so that we can grant wishes to kids suffering from illnesses from our local area.