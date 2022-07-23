Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
19th Annual Make-a-Wish (on the Road to Wishes) Poker Run
Jul 23, 2022 12:00 pm
Come out for the annual Make-A-Wish Poker Ride. This is a great event supporting Make-A-Wish raising money to make wishes come true across South Dakota. We will serve lunch for everyone before the ride. Fun for all ages and everyone is welcome! We look forward to seeing everyone and look forward to this event every year!!
July 23rd, 2022
Ride starts at C&S Motorsports 1502 6th Ave SW, Aberdeen, SD Pizza & water served before the run.
Ride ends at the Moose Lodge, 410 9th Ave SW, Aberdeen, SD Lunch will be served at the end of the run.
Registration time 10:30 am – 12:00 noon – Run starts at 12:00 noon - $20.00 per rider,
Contacts: C&S Motorsports 225-4533
Jan Weber @ 225-7262 – 228-0604
This poker run is one of our events to raise money so that we can grant wishes to kids suffering from illnesses from our local area.
All Dates:
Jul 23, 2022 12:00 pm Registration begins at 10:30 am til noon. Ride begins at noon.
Biegler's C&S Motorsports
Biegler's C&S Motorsports 57401 1502 6th Ave SW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
