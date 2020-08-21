25th Annual Celebration of Light Art Exhibition - Rapid City
Aug 21, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
The Artists' Reception is on Friday, August 21, at 5:00 p.m. We will start with the Awards presentation immediately followed by a reception. Refreshments will be provided. The show will hang in the Dahl Fine Art Center through October 24, 2020. Please come and enjoy.
|Location:
|Dahl Fine Arts Center
|Map:
|713 7th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-4101
|Email:
|npwatercolor2020@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://northernplainswatercolorsociety.com
All Dates:
