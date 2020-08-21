Share |

25th Annual Celebration of Light Art Exhibition - Rapid City

Aug 21, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Artists' Reception is on Friday, August 21, at 5:00 p.m. We will start with the Awards presentation immediately followed by a reception. Refreshments will be provided. The show will hang in the Dahl Fine Art Center through October 24, 2020. Please come and enjoy.


Location:   Dahl Fine Arts Center
Map:   713 7th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4101
Email:   npwatercolor2020@gmail.com
Website:   http://northernplainswatercolorsociety.com

All Dates:
Aug 21, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Artists' Reception is on Friday, August 21, at 5:00 p.m. We will start with the Awards presentation immediately followed by a reception. Refreshments will be provided. The show will hang in the Dahl Fine Art Center through October 24, 2020. Please come and enjoy.
Dahl Fine Arts Center
Dahl Fine Arts Center 57701 713 7th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

August (2020)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable