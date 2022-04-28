26th Annual Black Hills Dance Festival
Apr 28, 2022 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Black Hills Dance Festival is the premier Swing Dance/Country/Latin/Line Dance fun and social dance event of the Dakotas.
It is a weekend of dance workshops, dance performances, coupled with fun social dancing. Learn from our professional instructors and capture the fun and excitement of the weekend as a participant or spectator.
This event is for experienced and non-experienced dancers.
|Location:
|The Monument
|Map:
|444 N Mt Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-209- 3346 or 605-484-1054
|Website:
|https://blackhillsdancefestival.com/event-information
All Dates:
Apr 28, 2022 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Apr 29, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Apr 30, 2022 9:30 am - 11:00 pm
