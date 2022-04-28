26th Annual Black Hills Dance Festival

Apr 28, 2022 3:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Black Hills Dance Festival is the premier Swing Dance/Country/Latin/Line Dance fun and social dance event of the Dakotas.

It is a weekend of dance workshops, dance performances, coupled with fun social dancing. Learn from our professional instructors and capture the fun and excitement of the weekend as a participant or spectator.

This event is for experienced and non-experienced dancers.