33 Variations

May 6, 2022 - May 22, 2022

In the early nineteenth century, frequently ill and profoundly deaf, Ludwig van Beethoven spent four of his last eight years composing “Variations on a Waltz by A. Diabelli.” Woven around the spine of the musical search, 33 Variations is a delicately-spun tale about how we seek meaning in our lives and find it in our relationships.​