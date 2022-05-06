33 Variations
May 6, 2022 - May 22, 2022
In the early nineteenth century, frequently ill and profoundly deaf, Ludwig van Beethoven spent four of his last eight years composing “Variations on a Waltz by A. Diabelli.” Woven around the spine of the musical search, 33 Variations is a delicately-spun tale about how we seek meaning in our lives and find it in our relationships.
|Location:
|Black Hills. Community Theater - Studio Theater
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Email:
|info@bhct.org
|Website:
|https://www.bhct.org/
All Dates:
May 6, 2022 - May 22, 2022
