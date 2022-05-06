Share |

33 Variations

May 6, 2022 - May 22, 2022

In the early nineteenth century, frequently ill and profoundly deaf, Ludwig van Beethoven spent four of his last eight years composing “Variations on a Waltz by A. Diabelli.”  Woven around the spine of the musical search, 33 Variations is a delicately-spun tale about how we seek meaning in our lives and find it in our relationships.​

 

 


Location:   Black Hills. Community Theater - Studio Theater
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Email:   info@bhct.org
Website:   https://www.bhct.org/

May 6, 2022 - May 22, 2022 See website for times and ticket information

