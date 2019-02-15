39th Annual Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale - Sioux Falls

Feb 15, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019

The Artists of the Plains Art Show and Sale provides a wonderful opportunity for the public to meet one-on-one with area artists and discuss their work, including both popular, well-established artists and remarkable up-and-coming artists you'll be hearing about for years to come. Art by more than 30 artists, including Augustana University students, will be on display and for sale.

Now in its 39th year, the Artists of the Plains Art Show and Sale, sponsored by the Center for Western Studies at Augustana University, is a staple for art lovers from all over the region. The event is free and open to the public and Art Show attendees will enjoy free underground parking.



The Center for Western Studies offers cash awards in the following categories: Two-Dimensional Best of Show ($200 first place and $100 second place) and Three-Dimensional Best of Show ($200 first place and $100 second place).



Artists who have been invited:

Mark Anderson, Sioux Falls, SD

Arnold Bortnem, Sioux Falls, SD

Bryan Bortnem, Rutland, SD

Bonnie Brahms, Humboldt, SD

Virginia Coudron, Brookings, SD

Susan Drey, Rapid City, SD

Russ Duerksen, Sioux Falls, SD

Rodger Ellingson, Sioux Falls, SD

Jess Elofson, Brandon, SD

Jerry Fogg, Sioux Falls, SD

Connie Gisi, Webster, SD

Diana Hensley, Luverne, MN

Sonja Hernandez, Sioux Falls, SD

David Huebner, Bushnell, SD

Tiffany Jolitz, Pipestone, MN

Daron W. Krueger, Sioux Falls, SD

Mark Levsen, Webster, SD

Cheryl Longseth, Sioux Falls, SD

Carol Lundeen, Dassel, MN

Donald F. Montileaux, Rapid City, SD

Safet Musinovic, Sioux Falls, SD

James Pollock, Pierre, SD

Cristen J. Roghair, Okaton, SD

Jackie Sevier, Seneca, NE

Linda Szabo, Mission, SD

Paul Szabo, Mission, SD

Judy Thompson, Orange City, IA

Nan Venhuizen, Sioux Falls, SD

Sharon Welch, Pierre, SD

Jennifer White, Sioux Falls, SD

Bob York, Sturgis, SD





As a signature program of the Center for Western Studies, this show and sale is designed to educate the public about the cultural importance and variety of regional art and artists. The largest and longest running show if its kind in the region, Artists of the Plains is an annual highlight of the Center’s Art Program and Educational Exhibits, one of several programming areas supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities. The event is a gift to the artists and collectors of the Northern Plains.