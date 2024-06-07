4th Annual Friends of the NRA Banquet - Yankton

Jun 7, 2024 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Fundraiser for the Friends of NRA Lewis & Clark - Larry Ness Chapter!



Join us for the 4th Friends of the NRA Banquet on Friday, June 7 at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center! Enjoy dinner, games, auctions, and fun with a chance to win exclusive NRA guns, gear, decor, and more!



Tickets are $50. Purchase tickets by May 31 and be entered into 2 pre-event raffle drawings for an NRA gun and knife set! Free raffle for a Hellcat Pro 9MM with the NRA logo for Veterans & First Responders!



Social Hour: 5:30 PM

Dinner: 6:30 PM - dinner by Counterfeit Catering



Special Guests: South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem; NRA Board Member, Ted Nugent; SD GFP Secretary, Kevin Robling



Purchase Tickets:

https://www.friendsofnra.org/events/event-details?eventId=60739



Contact the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center for information on sponsorships.

Info@neyac.org • 605-260-9282

Fee: $50