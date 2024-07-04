4th of July All-American Celebration and Fireworks - Yankton

Jul 4, 2024 9:00 am - 10:30 pm

The City of Yankton, the Meridian Bridge Centennial Committee, and Music at the Meridian are pleased to announce the All-American 4th of July Celebration including the annual fireworks show shot from the Meridian Bridge.



Spend a full day of activities celebrating the birthday of the United States of America along with celebrating the 100th birthday of the magnificent Meridian Bridge. The full schedule of activities are as follows:

9:00am to Noon- the National Park Service will host their Junior Ranger Program in Riverside Park.

11:30am to 5:00pm- Discounted day passes for open swim at The Huether Family Aquatics Center.

1:00pm to 5:00pm- Crafts and activities for the whole family at the aquatics center.

1:00pm to 3:00pm- enjoy a foam cannon in Fantle Memorial Park.

6:00pm to 7:00pm- local musicians Startz and Endz perform as the opening act for the first night of Music at the Meridian sponsored by HDR Engineering. Please note this concert will be held in the greenspace in beautiful Riverside Park.

6:00pm to 10:00pm- food and treat trucks will be vending in the park.

6:00pm to 10:00pm- Ben’s Brewing Co. will be vending in the park.

6:00pm to 9:00pm- the National Park Service Mobile Ranger Station will be in the park.

6:00pm to 9:00pm- Creative Force will be painting faces and creating balloon art in the park.

6:00pm to 9:00pm- Music at the Meridian community mural tile painting will be available in the park.

7:30pm to 9:00pm- “Not Quite Brothers” will be the headlining act as a part of the 2024 Music at the Meridian concert series. The July 4 concert is sponsored by HDR Engineering.

10:00pm- the annual City of Yankton fireworks show will be shot from the upper deck of the Meridian Bridge.