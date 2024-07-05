5th of July Meridian Bridge Centennial Celebration and Drone Show - Yankton

Jul 5, 2024 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm

The City of Yankton, the Meridian Bridge Centennial Committee, and the event sponsor First Dakota National Bank are pleased to announce the July 5th Meridian Bridge Centennial Celebration and Drone Show. Join us once again in Riverside Park for an evening full of entertainment for the whole family.

4:00pm to 7:00pm- beanbag toss tournament (sign up at the event)

6:00pm to 7:00pm- local musicians Reinvented Wheels perform as the opening act for the evening’s celebration. The celebration is sponsored by First Dakota National Bank.

6:00pm to 10:00pm- food and treat trucks will be vending in the park.

6:00pm to 10:00pm- Ben’s Brewing Co. will be vending in the park.

6:00pm to 9:00pm- the National Park Service Mobile Ranger Station will be in the park.

6:00pm to 9:00pm- Creative Force will be painting faces and creating balloon art in the park.

7:30pm to 9:00pm- Logan Mize will be the headline performer as a part of the Meridian Bridge Centennial Celebration evening sponsored by First Dakota National Bank.

10:00pm- the first city held drone show in South Dakota sponsored by First Dakota National Bank. See the story of the Meridian Bridge through drones in the air, narration, and music.