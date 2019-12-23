A Christmas To Remember (concert) - Rapid City

Dec 23, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Performing Arts Center, Alex and Chris Massa, and Danny Thornburg are partnering up for 'A Christmas To Remember,' a one-night-only, family friendly holiday extravaganza celebrating Christmas past and present with a band full of musicians who were born, raised, or now live in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota!



Join us December 23rd at 6:30pm in the Studio Theatre of the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City for two sets of your favorite holiday tunes performed by:



Danny Thornburg

Chris Massa

Jack Taylor

Molly Larson

Alex Massa

Sophia Beatty

Andrew Huot

Johnny Hastings

Jordan Seidel

Kaleb Britton

with very very special guests

Sequoia Crosswhite

Pastor Herb Cleveland



Tickets are $15 before November 15, $20 after, and $12 for students. Order online athttps://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1

A portion of proceeds will directly benefit some of the incredible opportunities and performances the PACRC presents to the greater Black Hills region.