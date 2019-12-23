A Christmas To Remember (concert) - Rapid City
The Performing Arts Center, Alex and Chris Massa, and Danny Thornburg are partnering up for 'A Christmas To Remember,' a one-night-only, family friendly holiday extravaganza celebrating Christmas past and present with a band full of musicians who were born, raised, or now live in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota!
Join us December 23rd at 6:30pm in the Studio Theatre of the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City for two sets of your favorite holiday tunes performed by:
Danny Thornburg
Chris Massa
Jack Taylor
Molly Larson
Alex Massa
Sophia Beatty
Andrew Huot
Johnny Hastings
Jordan Seidel
Kaleb Britton
with very very special guests
Sequoia Crosswhite
Pastor Herb Cleveland
Tickets are $15 before November 15, $20 after, and $12 for students. Order online athttps://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=1
A portion of proceeds will directly benefit some of the incredible opportunities and performances the PACRC presents to the greater Black Hills region.
