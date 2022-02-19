A Night of Laughter

Feb 19, 2022 7:00 pm

Just Relax Comedy Crew will be in Yankton February 19th in the Meridian District at Cheer Pizza Plus!

Catch the whole crazy crew: Brent Bradley, Rachel Ware, Noe Ramirez, Jon Snider and Tyrel Frazier.

Proceeds from the event along with a silent auction to help Karmen Broer and family. Tickets: $15