A Night of Laughter
Feb 19, 2022 7:00 pm
Just Relax Comedy Crew will be in Yankton February 19th in the Meridian District at Cheer Pizza Plus!
Catch the whole crazy crew: Brent Bradley, Rachel Ware, Noe Ramirez, Jon Snider and Tyrel Frazier.
Proceeds from the event along with a silent auction to help Karmen Broer and family. Tickets: $15
|Cheers Pizza Plus
|310 Walnut St, Yankton, SD 57078
|(605) 665-4503
|https://www.cheerspizzaplus.com/
