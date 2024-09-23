A Night of Patsy Cline - Lead

Sep 23, 2024 - Oct 5, 2024

Unlike most tribute shows, “A Night of Patsy Cline” is a solo performance with Juliette Angelo and her guitar. Patsy Cline’s intimate melodies are stripped down to their very core, which allows her music’s storytelling, heartbreak, and soulfulness to shine through. It is a connective experience for both performer and audience members. Simply music at its purest – composed directly from the heart, straight to the consumer. Patsy Cline’s music is the main event, of course, but the set list also includes a few additional songs from other classic songwriters of the 50’s and 60’s. It is truly a celebration of great music.



“A Night of Patsy Cline” was created by Angelo last year. The original concept came from Angelo’s love of playing Cline's music on guitar. Music has always been a coping mechanism for Angelo, and playing Cline’s songs - privately to herself in her bedroom - was how Angelo learned to calm herself down. It became a sort of musical therapy. Instead of gathering a band and attempting a traditional tribute show, Angelo decided to directly translate those private music sessions into a live performance, and “A Night of Patsy Cline” was born. The show has gained great momentum in an impressively short amount of time. It really is a special experience, and the response from audiences everywhere has been incredible.

Fee: $24-$48