A Night of Thrills & Chills - Haunted Fort Sisseton

Oct 15, 2021 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Will your fears catch up with you?

Join us at our Haunted Fort and stay while by sitting around one of our rentable fire pits. Have fun with friends and families listening to ghost stories and possibly seeing one or two yourself. We are also bringing back the SOUTH BARRACKS HAUNTED MAZE for the 2021 Haunted Fort!!

Date: October 15th and 16th

Event Time: 7pm to 11pm

Cost: $5 per person. Money raised goes to the Fort Commission to help with building restorations and other projects at Fort Sisseton.

HAUNTED MAZE May not be suitable for anyone under the age of 10 years old

Also during the Haunted Fort enjoy:

- Fire pit Rental (cost is $40, includes two bundles of wood, rental is from 7pm-11pm. Bring our own items to roast over the fire. Fire pit must be purchased prior to the event).

- Buildings decorated for you explore

- Cast a vote with your loose change to the best decorated building

- Hayrack Ride

- Ghost Stories by the Campfire

- Enjoy snacks at the Halloween themed Concession Stand

And much more!

Tickets for the event can be found here: https://fort-sisseton-state.ticketleap.com/a-night-of.../

***There is a non-scary event in the afternoon, please see other Haunted Fort event for that information***

A South Dakota Park Entrance License is required on all vehicles entering the park. The can be purchased day of the event for $8/day or $36/year