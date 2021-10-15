A Night of Thrills & Chills - Haunted Fort Sisseton
Oct 16, 2021 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Event Time: 7pm to 11pm
Cost: $5 per person. Money raised goes to the Fort Commission to help with building restorations and other projects at Fort Sisseton.
- Fire pit Rental (cost is $40, includes two bundles of wood, rental is from 7pm-11pm. Bring our own items to roast over the fire. Fire pit must be purchased prior to the event).
- Buildings decorated for you explore
- Cast a vote with your loose change to the best decorated building
- Hayrack Ride
- Ghost Stories by the Campfire
- Enjoy snacks at the Halloween themed Concession Stand
And much more!
|Location:
|Fort Sisseton Historic State Park
|Map:
|11907 434th Ave. Lake City SD 57247
|Phone:
|605-448-5474
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/
All Dates:
Oct 15, 2021 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Oct 16, 2021 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
It's a night of scares at Fort Sisseton Historic State Park.
