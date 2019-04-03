Acts of Excellence Celebration - Aberdeen

Apr 3, 2019 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

The Acts of Excellence program connects us with individuals and organizations who are building a culture of excellence in South Dakota, one act at a time.



SCHEDULE

11 am — noon: SDPB In the Moment radio interview (tune in or listen online)

2 – 3:15 pm: SDPB video broadcast panel discussion "Dream Chasers – The Aberdeen Region Way – Resilience & Prosperity"

3:30 – 4:00 pm: South Dakota Germans from Russia Cultural Heritage Center Tour and Refreshments

4:00 – 5:30 pm: Acts of Excellence Celebration. Social and refreshments, recipient presentation starts at 5:10 pm



Please RSVP before March 27 online at bit.ly/AOEAberdeenRSVP or by email to sdhallinfo@gmail.com



RECIPIENTS



• Building Forever Families Adoption Services

• Cardboard Confessionals

• Faulkton Elevator Mural

• Germans from Russia Cultural Center

• Granary Rural Cultural Center

• Leola K-12 Arts Outreach Program

• Purina Mills Christmas Tree

• Tolstoy Wind Chiller 5K



Get to know more about the regional Acts of Excellence by visiting http://bit.ly/AOEAberdeen