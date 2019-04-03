Share |

Acts of Excellence Celebration - Aberdeen

Apr 3, 2019 11:00 am - 5:30 pm

The Acts of Excellence program connects us with individuals and organizations who are building a culture of excellence in South Dakota, one act at a time.

SCHEDULE
11 am — noon: SDPB In the Moment radio interview (tune in or listen online)
2 – 3:15 pm: SDPB video broadcast panel discussion "Dream Chasers – The Aberdeen Region Way – Resilience & Prosperity"
3:30 – 4:00 pm: South Dakota Germans from Russia Cultural Heritage Center Tour and Refreshments
4:00 – 5:30 pm: Acts of Excellence Celebration. Social and refreshments, recipient presentation starts at 5:10 pm

Please RSVP before March 27 online at bit.ly/AOEAberdeenRSVP or by email to sdhallinfo@gmail.com

RECIPIENTS

• Building Forever Families Adoption Services
• Cardboard Confessionals
• Faulkton Elevator Mural
• Germans from Russia Cultural Center
• Granary Rural Cultural Center
• Leola K-12 Arts Outreach Program
• Purina Mills Christmas Tree
• Tolstoy Wind Chiller 5K

Get to know more about the regional Acts of Excellence by visiting http://bit.ly/AOEAberdeen


