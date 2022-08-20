Agricultural Excursion: Local, Organic Farm Tours - Sturgis

Aug 20, 2022 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Meet at the Sturgis Community Center to ride as a group in an air-conditioned bus. We'll travel just a few miles to visit Michelle Grosek at Bear Butte Gardens. Michelle has been organic gardening for years and a few years ago built a commercial kitchen, a store front and a country B & B from which you have an excellent view of Bear Butte.

From Bear Butte Gardens, you’ll head North to see Brian at Belle Valley Ancient Grains. Brian produces different kinds of specialty flour. From actually planting and growing the seed to harvesting and making the flour, he does it all.

The third stop will be to see Desiree Duncan at Duncan Heritage Farms. You’ll get to see a classic farm stead where they grow corn and put up hay.

And lastly, you’ll head West for your final stop to visit Bernadette Barnaud at Owl Creek Organics & Natural Products. Bernadette has been a gardener and beekeeper for years and produces different kinds of flavored honey and jams sweetened with honey.

You may wish to pack a lunch, although at each stop you will get a beverage and snack. You are also welcome to bring a small cooler for purchases. These producers will share how their production works, what they do and how they do it.

Youth are welcome, but will need to have a ticket purchased for their seat.

Fee: $25