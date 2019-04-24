All Dakota High School Fine Arts Exhibition - Aberdeen

Apr 24, 2019 - Apr 25, 2019

Students from North and South Dakota typically come to the Granary's rural campus each year to hear from professional artists and take workshops on artistic techniques, though this year's show has been reloacted to the ARCC in Aberdeen due to wet road conditions.

Student artwork is judged by professional judges from both Dakotas, who offer critical and encouraging advice to these budding artists. Schools represented include — Aberdeen: Central, Roncalli, Christian, Holgate MS, Simmons MS; Groton, Ipswich, Mitchell, Mobridge/Pollock, Mt. Vernon, Sisseton, Stanley County, Webster, SD, West Fargo Liberty Middle School and Lisbon, ND.

Student artwork on display and open for public viewing in the Eagles Nest in the ARCC, Wednesday and Thursday evening 5-9 pm.