An Afternoon with The Rawlins Trio

Feb 27, 2022 2:00 pm

The Rawlins Piano Trio is a dynamic group of performers, teachers and scholars, distinguishing itself in arts outreach, masterclasses and a variety of performances. Their diverse repertoire ranges from standard works to new and undiscovered pieces deserving to be brought into the public light. Owing to its expertise as a preeminent interpreter of American music, the ensemble has recorded five CDs of these works. Their diverse concert will feature the works by Jenifer Higdon (Pulitzer Prize winner), Jazzicals by Ilan Rechtman and the very popular D minor trio by Mendelssohn.



The members of the Trio are on the faculty of the University of South Dakota Department of Music and include violinist Ioana Galu, cellist Sonja Kraus and pianist Susan Keith Gray. The ensemble is named in honor of the late Marjorie and Robert Rawlins, its principal benefactors and graduates of the University of South Dakota in the 1940s.