An Irish Rambling House

Mar 13, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

An energetic folk music and dance production that melds the traditions of American, Celtic and Baroque. Grammy winning music. World class dancing.



In Ireland, the neighbors would pick a house to ramble to in the evenings to share music, dance, and story. It was this setting that bore their humor, charm, and a sense of community and togetherness which is what Rambling House exemplifies. It is a joyful culture rich in spirit and warmth- like a steaming hot mug of Irish Coffee in a neighbor's warm kitchen.