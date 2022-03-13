An Irish Rambling House
Mar 13, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
An energetic folk music and dance production that melds the traditions of American, Celtic and Baroque. Grammy winning music. World class dancing.
In Ireland, the neighbors would pick a house to ramble to in the evenings to share music, dance, and story. It was this setting that bore their humor, charm, and a sense of community and togetherness which is what Rambling House exemplifies. It is a joyful culture rich in spirit and warmth- like a steaming hot mug of Irish Coffee in a neighbor's warm kitchen.
|Location:
|Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|(605) 584-2067
|Website:
|https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/
