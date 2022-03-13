Share |

An Irish Rambling House

An energetic folk music and dance production that melds the traditions of American, Celtic and Baroque. Grammy winning music. World class dancing.

In Ireland, the neighbors would pick a house to ramble to in the evenings to share music, dance, and story. It was this setting that bore their humor, charm, and a sense of community and togetherness which is what Rambling House exemplifies. It is a joyful culture rich in spirit and warmth- like a steaming hot mug of Irish Coffee in a neighbor's warm kitchen.


Location:   Homestake Opera House
Map:   313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   (605) 584-2067
Website:   https://www.homestakeoperahouse.org/

Homestake Opera House
Homestake Opera House 57754 313 W Main St, Lead, SD 57754

