Art Exhibition- Rapid city

Aug 18, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Teodora Buba is a local artist exhibiting at Lost Cabin in Rapid City , SD.
The artist Reception it is on 18th of August from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.
The event is free and open to the public , all are welcome.

The exhibition runs until 1st of September 2019.

Location:   Lost Cabin
Map:   1401 W Omaha St # 3, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-484-2815
Email:   bubateodora@yahoo.com
Website:   http://Lostcabin.beer

All Dates:
