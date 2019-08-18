Art Exhibition- Rapid city

Aug 18, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Teodora Buba is a local artist exhibiting at Lost Cabin in Rapid City , SD.

The artist Reception it is on 18th of August from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.

The event is free and open to the public , all are welcome.



The exhibition runs until 1st of September 2019.



Thank you and hope to see you there !





