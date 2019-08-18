Art Exhibition- Rapid city
Aug 18, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Teodora Buba is a local artist exhibiting at Lost Cabin in Rapid City , SD.
The artist Reception it is on 18th of August from 2:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.
The event is free and open to the public , all are welcome.
The exhibition runs until 1st of September 2019.
Thank you and hope to see you there !
Fee: $Free
|Location:
|Lost Cabin
|Map:
|1401 W Omaha St # 3, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-484-2815
|Email:
|bubateodora@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://Lostcabin.beer
All Dates:
Aug 18, 2019 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Artist Reception
