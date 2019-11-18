Asteroid Imaging: The 4 Vesta Project (talk) - Rapid City
Nov 18, 2019 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Rodney Michael, MD, will present on 4 Vesta, the second largest body in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Unlike most asteroids, this nearly dwarf planet has a body differentiated similar to Earth with a crust, mantle and core. Dr. Michael, a member of the Black Hills Astronomical Society, will speak on his part of a project, imaging, to predict the precise position of the asteroid.
This is a regular meeting of the Black Hills Astronomical Society. All programs are free and open to the public. Following the program there will be a short break then a business meeting is held, at which interested members of the public are welcome.
|Journey Museum
|222 New York St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|http://sdbhas.org
